Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
