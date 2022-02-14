Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

