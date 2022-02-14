Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ACB opened at C$5.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$18.43.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

