Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $203.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

