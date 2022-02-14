Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of AVLR opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.61. Avalara has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock worth $6,399,275 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

