Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVLR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Avalara stock opened at $101.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.61.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

