AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.300-$9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.260 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.06.

AVB traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $174.85 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

