Axa S.A. Acquires 6,800 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Autohome worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 68.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 121.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,221,000 after buying an additional 784,751 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Autohome by 10.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

