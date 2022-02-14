Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,792 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

GNTX opened at $30.32 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

