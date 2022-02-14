Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 26.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 124,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

