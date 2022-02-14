AXT (AXTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXTI opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $312.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Get AXT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 109.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.