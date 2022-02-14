Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €76.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.50 ($108.62).

ETR:BC8 opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($79.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

