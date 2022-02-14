Baader Bank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.22) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.83 ($15.89).

FRA TKA opened at €9.00 ($10.35) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.25.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

