BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the January 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

