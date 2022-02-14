BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the January 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.