Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,170 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,144,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

