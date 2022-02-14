Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265,883 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Loews by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Loews by 63.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Loews by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

