Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,960 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 148.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88 and a beta of -0.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.