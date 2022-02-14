Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184,384 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

