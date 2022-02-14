Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in eHealth by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in eHealth by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.