Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BKHYY opened at $52.99 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

