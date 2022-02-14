Bank of America Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $54.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $79.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWTR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Goff John C acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $90,762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.