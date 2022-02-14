Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

