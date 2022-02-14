Barclays Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $34.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

EPC stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

