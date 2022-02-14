Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of eGain worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of eGain by 5.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $399.97 million, a PE ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.38. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

