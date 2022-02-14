Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Newpark Resources worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 49.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NR opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $348.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.48.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

