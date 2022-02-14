Barclays PLC Buys 44,597 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of AgEagle Aerial Systems worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAVS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 4.37. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 243.18%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

