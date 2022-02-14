Barclays PLC Grows Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.83 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

