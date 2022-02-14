Barclays Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $215.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Shares of CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

