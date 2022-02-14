Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:DFY opened at C$29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$31.29.

