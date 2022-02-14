Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 406 ($5.49) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 343 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.57).
Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.70) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 248.95 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.19). The stock has a market cap of £16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.73.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
