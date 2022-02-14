Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

BARK opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

