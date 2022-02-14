Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,807 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 64.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,812 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 1,090,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $84,062,000 after buying an additional 450,731 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,720 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,018 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 104,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,828,355. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

