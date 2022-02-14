Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.64.

BTEGF opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

