BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in January

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDOUY stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDOUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

