Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 610 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 610 ($8.25) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ stock opened at GBX 484 ($6.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 464.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 420.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.