Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55 billion-$19.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.43 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.67.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,293. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.