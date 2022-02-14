Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.36. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

