Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Shares of Bénéteau stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
About Bénéteau
