Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 515.90 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 470.72.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

