Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,951,000.
NASDAQ PONOU opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. PONO Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.75.
