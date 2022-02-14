Berkley W R Corp Has $481,000 Stock Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.23% of SportsTek Acquisition worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTK. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 759,452 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTK stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

