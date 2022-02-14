Berkley W R Corp Invests $241,000 in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.06% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYTS. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,300,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,028,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,062,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,580,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTS stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.