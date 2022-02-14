Berkley W R Corp Invests $360,000 in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Summit Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $9.66 on Monday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

