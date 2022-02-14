Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,872. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.