BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.