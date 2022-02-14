BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
BGSF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91.
About BGSF
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
