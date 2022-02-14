Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,734. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

