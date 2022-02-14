BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $27.77 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 277.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,603 shares of company stock worth $7,665,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

