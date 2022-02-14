Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Tops $96,367.50

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $96,367.50 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,763.70 or 1.00149909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00241402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00155613 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00292881 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001309 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,515,087 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

