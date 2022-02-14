Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.09 million and $75.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.