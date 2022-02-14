Bitcoin Confidential Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,959.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $327,927.44 and $4,959.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00256095 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.